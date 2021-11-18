IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th.

IDA opened at $106.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $110.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.04 and its 200 day moving average is $103.02.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that IDACORP will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

