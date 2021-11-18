Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) to Buy

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

PTE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.91. PolarityTE has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.99.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PolarityTE during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

