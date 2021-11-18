Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 208,928 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the third quarter worth $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

