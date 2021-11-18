Michael Miebach Sells 10,670 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE MA opened at $359.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.38 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $352.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

