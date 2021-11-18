Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Insider Sells $3,287,600.26 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE PBH opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,579,000.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.
See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.