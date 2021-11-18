Insider Selling: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Insider Sells $3,287,600.26 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE PBH opened at $60.97 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 75.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 64.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $3,036,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,579,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.