Amy E. Weaver Sells 7,262 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRM opened at $308.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.52. The firm has a market cap of $301.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.85.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

