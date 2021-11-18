Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Sells $2,624,581.52 in Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $2,624,581.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Niew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $2,526,250.76.

On Friday, August 27th, Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04.

Shares of KN opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.83. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KN. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 70.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,532,716 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,918 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 48,203.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Knowles by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,653,519 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $328,740,000 after acquiring an additional 738,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 44.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,772,000 after acquiring an additional 350,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Knowles by 118.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,623 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 287,887 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

