MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Down to $1,633.21

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,633.21, but opened at $1,560.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,540.95, with a volume of 11,182 shares traded.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,642.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,594.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.43 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.
MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
