MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Down to $1,633.21

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,633.21, but opened at $1,560.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,540.95, with a volume of 11,182 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,016.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,642.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1,594.93. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 935.43 and a beta of 1.41.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

