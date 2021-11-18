DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $31.12. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 8,939 shares.
Several analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
