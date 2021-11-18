DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Shares Gap Down to $33.74

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.74, but opened at $31.12. DoubleVerify shares last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 8,939 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

