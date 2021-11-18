Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.98

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $12.35. Natura &Co shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 29,805 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.
