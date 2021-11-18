Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $11.98

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.98, but opened at $12.35. Natura &Co shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 29,805 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

