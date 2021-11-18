Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RPAY. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Repay has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -34.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repay will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,805,293.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repay by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 99,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repay by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Repay by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

