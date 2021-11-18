Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OHI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.98 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,809 shares of company stock worth $54,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $36,569,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after buying an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,785,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,410,000 after buying an additional 880,573 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

