Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up to $15.38

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.38, but opened at $16.30. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 37,527 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,481,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vodafone Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,983 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vodafone Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 114,657 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 143,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

