Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Up 315.3% in October

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 125,000 shares, an increase of 315.3% from the October 14th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Shares of TKGBY opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.