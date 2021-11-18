Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Grows By 330.8%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 330.8% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank raised Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $78.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11 and a 200-day moving average of $74.83. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $81.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.