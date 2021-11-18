Short Interest in KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Grows By 344.4%

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 344.4% from the October 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. KONE Oyj has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $44.31. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

