Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.33 Million

Equities research analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to announce $152.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.60 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $610.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $608.21 million to $613.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $654.53 million, with estimates ranging from $642.75 million to $672.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRDM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

In related news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -459.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

