Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.37% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $8,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,139 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $814,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.72. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. This is a boost from Codorus Valley Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 4,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,747.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 5,922 shares of company stock worth $126,660 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

