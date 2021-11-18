Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Revlon were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Revlon by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Revlon by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,746 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Revlon by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the period. 9.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REV opened at $13.70 on Thursday. Revlon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $735.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

