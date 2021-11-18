JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes $89,000 Position in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,746,000 after buying an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SOC Telemed by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.84 on Thursday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $284.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

