Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,010 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 574,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 346,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maui Land & Pineapple alerts:

Maui Land & Pineapple stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.00 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other news, VP Paulus Subrata sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 64.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Co, Inc is a landholding and operating company, which engages in the development, sale, and management of real estate. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Leasing and Resort Amenities. The Real Estate segment includes land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maui Land & Pineapple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.