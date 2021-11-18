Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $8.51 on Tuesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

