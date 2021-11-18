PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of PMVP opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,012,463. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMVP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,835,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,659,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

