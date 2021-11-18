Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

UiPath stock opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.52.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 26,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,637,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 638,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,561,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,804 shares of company stock valued at $24,623,860 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $226,024,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $3,059,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

