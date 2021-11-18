UBS Group Lowers Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to Neutral

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $365.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $288.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $360.93 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $189.45 and a 12-month high of $364.07. The company has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 170,613 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

