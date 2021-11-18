NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Raymond James

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.75. NexImmune has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that NexImmune will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEXI. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexImmune by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NexImmune by 935.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in NexImmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

About NexImmune

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

