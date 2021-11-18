JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $100,000 in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aemetis by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,168 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,766,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aemetis by 13,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 840,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 834,067 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aemetis by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $587.53 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $202,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $120,355.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,561,450. Insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

