JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.65% of AeroCentury as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroCentury during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AeroCentury during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in AeroCentury during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Get AeroCentury alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN ACY opened at $43.52 on Thursday. AeroCentury Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $67.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.47.

AeroCentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

In related news, CEO Michael Gerhard Magnusson sold 3,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $97,197.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan M. Wallach sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $50,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,791 shares of company stock worth $601,251. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About AeroCentury

AeroCentury Corp. engages in the business of investing in used regional aircraft equipment leased to foreign and domestic regional air carriers. Its aviation assets consist of turboprop aircraft, regional jet aircraft, and engines. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlingame, CA.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroCentury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroCentury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.