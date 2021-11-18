JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $111,000 Stake in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 62.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock valued at $655,783 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USLM opened at $138.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average of $135.74. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.30 and a 12 month high of $156.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

