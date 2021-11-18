JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 3,409.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in AquaBounty Technologies were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AQB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 150,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 119,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AQB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AQB opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.06. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 75.90 and a quick ratio of 75.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

