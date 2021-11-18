Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 945,376 Shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,612,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,376 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Waitr were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Waitr by 3,185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,919,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waitr by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,669,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,936 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $669,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waitr news, Director Jonathan Green sold 3,735,241 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $3,772,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal sold 150,000 shares of Waitr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $178,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 270,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTRH opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.81 million, a PE ratio of 38.67 and a beta of -1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Waitr had a net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Waitr from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

