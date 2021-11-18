Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 56,468 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 967,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WNEB. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $796,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $717,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.43. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $9.98.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 24.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.