Lawrence Page Sells 13,889 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,967.85, for a total value of $41,220,468.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lawrence Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Lawrence Page sold 7,856 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,937.63, for a total value of $23,078,021.28.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total value of $39,523,232.85.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,839.18, for a total value of $39,433,371.02.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,798.10, for a total value of $38,862,810.90.

On Friday, August 20th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.82, for a total value of $37,997,803.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,730.44, for a total value of $37,923,081.16.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,981.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,850.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,684.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,020.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,178.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

