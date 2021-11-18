Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $19,024,000.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Craig Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Craig Donato sold 11,300 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $961,291.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Craig Donato sold 1,200 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $938,750.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $2,093,250.00.

RBLX opened at $124.70 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.22.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $88.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 41.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

