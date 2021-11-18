Dara Khosrowshahi Buys 200,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of UBER opened at $44.11 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.