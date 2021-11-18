UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELEZY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Endesa from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Endesa from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Endesa currently has an average rating of Hold.

ELEZY opened at $10.95 on Monday. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

