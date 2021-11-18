Canaccord Genuity Boosts Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Price Target to C$5.25

Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYCFF opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. Mount Logan Capital has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $3.38.

Get Mount Logan Capital alerts:

About Mount Logan Capital

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mount Logan Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mount Logan Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.