Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HPGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC lowered Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $123.68 on Monday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $137.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

