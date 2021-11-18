Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $235.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Automatic Data Processing traded as high as $233.24 and last traded at $233.06, with a volume of 1028778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.93.

ADP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.80.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

