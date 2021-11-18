JMP Securities Cuts LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Price Target to $16.00

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 361.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $3.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.01.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.18% and a negative net margin of 1,307.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,603,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.89% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

