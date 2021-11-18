Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Lowered to $6.00

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 197.03% from the stock’s current price.

KALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:KALA opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 over the last 90 days. 30.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 361.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 46,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

