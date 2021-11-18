Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.29.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Doximity by 396.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 154,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 123,145 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $896,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,338,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.