WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

MAPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.23 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

