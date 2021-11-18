BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a growth of 160.7% from the October 14th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BBSEY stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

BB Seguridade Participações SA participates in companies that provide insurance and brokerage services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment includes insurance and reinsurance, pension plan, health, and capitalization operations. The Brokerage segment involves brokerage services, and administration, promotion, and viability of life and capitalization insurances, pension plan, dental plan, and health insurance.

