AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Update

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the October 14th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.
AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $34.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88.
About AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA
