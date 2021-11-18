SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $8.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.64.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a negative net margin of 300.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

