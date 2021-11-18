Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COCO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Vita Coco in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Vita Coco has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.61.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.