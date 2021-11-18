ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) PT Lowered to $9.00

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 157.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get ContraFect alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFRX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $137.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.80. ContraFect has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.63.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.15. As a group, analysts forecast that ContraFect will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFRX. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in ContraFect by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,812,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ContraFect by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 661,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 211,232 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in ContraFect by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 365,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 161,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect in the 2nd quarter valued at $691,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for ContraFect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContraFect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.