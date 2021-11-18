Bank of America Increases Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $360.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $310.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.64.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $300.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.41 and a 200 day moving average of $250.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,671.57, a PEG ratio of 75.45 and a beta of 1.33. Workday has a one year low of $204.86 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,106,018.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Workday by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 79,378 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Workday by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 205,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,339,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

