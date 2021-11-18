Psychemedics (PMD) versus The Competition Critical Comparison

Psychemedics (NASDAQ: PMD) is one of 42 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Psychemedics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Psychemedics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Psychemedics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Psychemedics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics $21.36 million -$3.86 million -31.81 Psychemedics Competitors $933.00 million $35.52 million -9.79

Psychemedics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics. Psychemedics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Psychemedics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics -6.42% -11.16% -5.91% Psychemedics Competitors -143.47% -15.31% -9.88%

Volatility & Risk

Psychemedics has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Psychemedics’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Psychemedics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics 0 0 0 0 N/A Psychemedics Competitors 262 893 1371 39 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Psychemedics’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Psychemedics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Psychemedics competitors beat Psychemedics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corp. engages in the provision of drug testing services through the analysis of hair samples. It specializes in a five panel drug testing process for cocaine, opioids, Phenyclidine, amphetamines, and marijuana. It offers workplace, school, and personal drug testing services. The company was founded by Werner Baumgartner and Annette Baumgartner on September 24, 1986 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

